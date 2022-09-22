Only a handful of rooms are available across the Border as people gear up for the AFL grand final holiday.
With the Henty Machinery Field Days, a long weekend in Victoria started by the national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II and NSW joining the southern state with school holidays, Quality Resort Siesta owner Steve Jones said he expected a "jam-packed" weekend.
"We are completely full. With the warmer weather, it always ramps it up," he said.
"We're so strong with accommodation that we have people coming through to stop and we have to turn them away.
"I've seen a couple of Swans supporters already. Although we're all Carlton supporters here, it's still good to see.
"There's certainly a scramble for accommodation across the region."
A spokesperson for the Paddlesteamer Motel in Albury said they were "flat chat", while Mercure Hotel on Olive Street had limited availability for the weekend.
"We've been pretty busy, especially with Henty and now the school holidays," receptionist Ryan Tredrea said.
"I expect this weekend will sell out fast too."
Across the border, manager Mark Brown from the Blazing Stump Motel said there had been various people coming through, from corporates to families.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've been fully booked for the week and leading into the following week, especially with NSW school holidays starting," he said.
"It looks to be consistent with a lot of people travelling through Albury-Wodonga.
"We've been lucky to have had good coverage from the COVID-19 lockdowns up until now.
"All we need is to get some more good staff."
Wodonga's Motel 24 manager Travis Horton said people were booking whatever they could this long weekend.
"It's great we're so popular, and it's nice to be fully booked," he added.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.