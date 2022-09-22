Visitors were turned away and organisers were forced to shut the entrance gates due to a capacity crowd on the final day of the 2022 Henty Machinery Field Days.
The site was at capacity by 12pm, forcing gates to be shut to the public for the first time in the event's 60-year history after record numbers for the three days.
"Henty Machinery Field Days is full and with regret we have to close the gates due to public safety concerns," a Facebook post from organisers read on Thursday.
Facebook was flooded with reports of traffic backed up for 20 kilometres and vehicles waiting for three hours, only to be turned away.
Would-be-attendees took to social media to vent their frustrations are the event.
"It was disappointing as we pre-purchased our tickets but were turned around just south of Henty," one Facebook user said.
But for Griffith resident Kerri Maruskanic, the 2.5 hour trip was worth every moment.
"We went to the field day to celebrate my three-year-old nephew's birthday," she said.
"He loves tractors so it was the perfect place for him to celebrate.
"He got a balloon, and it was great we knew where he was because he kept running off between the tractors with excitement."
Mrs Maruskanic said she felt for the ticket holders who were turned away.
"No one expected it to be so popular, but I think the organisers have done a great job."
