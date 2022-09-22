It's a long way from tackling Pakistan to the Pigeons in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Wangaratta's Fraser Ellis was once facing the proud cricket nation's finest at junior level, alongside future first-class cricketers Jason Sangha and Jack Edwards (NSW), plus Victoria's Will Sutherland.
Ellis was representing Australia at under 16 level and many thought he would naturally leave his hometown after school and play Victoria Premier level, with an eye towards representing Victoria.
"To be honest, I don't completely know why (I didn't follow that path), I wasn't really ready to move down to Melbourne, I guess," he explained.
"I wasn't fully committed, thought I'd just play up here, but it's not the pathway to take if you want to make the next level."
The 22-year-old was quizzed if football had taken over from cricket.
"I think at the moment a little bit," he replied.
"It's good obviously playing the highest standard you can, there's a lot of commitment, it's pretty full-on at that level."
Ellis had been a fringe player at Wangaratta, being named an emergency for the 2018, 2019 grand final losses.
This year's he's become a permanent player.
"In past years I thought I'd be playing alright and would get dropped from seniors when someone was coming back from injury," he suggested.
"(Coach) Ben (Reid) has been really good, getting more games under my belt helps with confidence."
