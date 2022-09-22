Henty field days' strong return after the COVID-enforced break saw organisers shut the entrance gates early due to huge attendance numbers on Thursday.
The Queen's memorial public holiday didn't stop punters pouring in with the site at full capacity by 12pm.
"Henty Machinery Field Days is full and with regret we have to close the gates due to public safety concerns," a Facebook post from organisers read.
"All of our car parks are full and the roads are blocked in many directions.
"This is a totally unprecedented move and we regret not being able to accommodate you this year."
More than 60,000 people were expected to attend across the three days of the event.
Lifestyle exhibits, food stalls, working dog trials and immersive interactions also proved popular, with an activity to suit everyone.
