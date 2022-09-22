The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Henty field days a success with more than 60,000 people attending the three-day event

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated September 22 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The public holiday and nice weather saw people from all over arriving for the final day of the 2022 Henty field days. Picture by Mark Jesser

Henty field days' strong return after the COVID-enforced break saw organisers shut the entrance gates early due to huge attendance numbers on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.