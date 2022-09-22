The Border Mail
Chiltern reserves triumph over Kiewa-Sandy Creek with Michael McWilliams at the helm

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:30am
Chiltern reserves celebrate its grand final victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek on the weekend at Sandy Creek. Picture by Mark Jesser

Chiltern is set to boast plenty of depth for the short-term future after its reserves claimed its maiden flag in the Tallangatta league against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.

