Chiltern is set to boast plenty of depth for the short-term future after its reserves claimed its maiden flag in the Tallangatta league against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Coached by Michael McWilliams the Swans took until the final-quarter to assert their authority after booting three goals to none to eventually win 9.8 (62) to 5.6 (36).
The Swans boasted a strong line-up with young gun Jake Cooper, McWilliams, Wayne and Will Shannon, Dylan Van Klaveren and Danyl Woods also featuring in the senior side throughout the season.
Wayne Shannon played in the flag alongside his son Will in a special occasion for the loyal Swan.
Forward Matt King saved his best performance of the season in the decider with six goals and best on ground honours.
Daniel Thirkell, Van Klaveren, Jack Gray, Mitchell Anderson and Wayne Shannon were other Swans to shine on the big stage.
McWilliams said it was an amazing feeling to be part of the historic day for the club after winning the seniors, reserves and fourths flags.
"It was a special moment for not only the club but our small community as a whole," McWilliams said.
"I've called Chiltern home for 14-years so personally it was very satisfying.
"It was just a relief to be able to finally play finals this year after two frustrating years due to Covid.
"The club was in a fortunate position this year with 55 blokes part of the senior group and putting their hand up and doing the hard work since November.
"Luke Brookes has been instrumental in the club being able to turn around its fortunes since he was appointed in 2018.
"We have been building since then and everything fell into place on the weekend."
McWilliams paid credit to the Hawks who forced the Swans to work hard for their maiden flag.
The Hawks boasted plenty of players with a wealth of senior experience including prolific goalkicker Guy Telford, Malcolm Vogel and Zach Mona.
"We were nervous about facing Kiewa because they beat us twice earlier in the season," he said.
"They did a bit of a number on us in the first match and then beat us by three points the second time.
"Even though we won by nine goals in the second semi-final, it was always going to be a slugfest in the tough conditions.
"They have got some big bodies and lots of experience with Trent Turner, Mal Vogel and Guy Telford who have played in senior flags and showed a lot of composure.
"Especially at the start of the game but we were able to get the momentum in the third-quarter and get the job done."
ALSO IN SPORT
McWilliams said the toughest part of coaching this season was selection on Thursday nights.
"I think the first week of finals we played, there was 19 blokes who missed," he said.
"I think there were 15 blokes in the reserves grand final side that played seniors at some stage during the year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.