WITH car parks in Dean Street hard to find and plenty of diners out on the footpath, the mood was far from grey in Albury on Thursday.
It may have been a public holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but blue skies on the horizon ensured it was a good time to be alive on the Border after a wet winter.
The black garbed official service in Canberra to mourn the monarch's death seemed as remote as the usual proceedings at Parliament House tend to seem.
Indeed it was not just eateries that were trading in the Twin Cities.
There were boutiques and shoe shops selling and in High Street, Wodonga, you could have your hair done or receive a tattoo.
Twin City Tattoo and Body Piercing owner Brett Collins said he liked to open when people were not at work and he was kept busy, although nobody had requested some QEII ink.
"Not as yet," he said when asked the question.
"I've actually been waiting for that one, I've seen a few done around the world and they're pretty good."
For hairdresser Irene Sinnett, who has owned Twisted Scissors since 2005, the decision to work was black and white.
"We've just come out of COVID and can't afford not to open, without operating we don't get paid," Ms Sinnett, who runs the salon with her sister Bec Perri, said.
"We had bookings already in for the day and for us, being only two people, it's very hard to change all those clients to another day."
Albury Business Connect chairman Barry Young estimated there was a 50:50 split in retailers being open or closed.
He opted not to be open his Dean Street kitchenware shop, The Essential Ingredient.
"We thought about it but doing the sums, we thought we would be taking a punt by opening," Mr Young said.
He expects today to be brisk with an influx of Victorians during the AFL grand final holiday and "Saturday is going to be busy, so whatever we lose on (Thursday) we will gain over the next couple of days".
So where was the Queen's loss most evident on Thursday?
At St Matthew's Church, the home of her faith, Anglicanism, in Albury.
A loop of the memorial service held there last Sunday played on screens, while below a table held an image of the Queen and a toy Paddington Bear, the children's character who joined Ma'am for marmalade sandwiches for her platinum jubilee.
Yellow candles were lit in memory of the monarch.
"It's the end of a long reign of stability for the empire and she's been forthright in her realm in accepting new ideas," church helper David Sutherland eulogised before revealing his true colours, he's a republican.
