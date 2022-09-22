When the pressure is at its hottest in Sunday's Ovens and Murray Football League grand final, Yarrawonga knows ruckman Lach Howe will handle it.
He has to. He does it for a living as a barrister in Melbourne.
"A healthy dose of confidence and a fair bit of resilence, I think those two would be the traits a barrister would have in spades," Howe offered.
He studied for six and a half years after leaving school in 2011.
Howe spent three years as a judge's associate, basically their right-hand man.
He then passed his Bar exam, allowing him to become a barrister
Many of us, naturally, have a picture of how a barrister performs after watching the law shows on TV for years.
But there's nothing over the top about the 29-year-old. No airs and graces, no act, just a genuine nice guy in what can be a rough and tumble world.
"Sometimes you get wacked and the case doesn't go as hoped, you've got to be able to bounce back and not take it to heart," he reasoned.
A bit like footy really.
So why does someone with that mental workload in his employment want to jump in a car and drive three hours every weekend for a game of footy when there's probably 100 clubs closer to home?
"Growing up in Yarrawonga is something I've been very proud of and the community around, I still have a lot of good friends in the town and there's a lot of good people, so to be able to combine living in Melbourne and keep those relationships, plus I love footy and I love country footy," he explained.
"As much as the (Hume) highway grows tiresome, being able to play for my hometown still brings me a sense of pride and until that goes away, I'll keep doing it."
The former Collingwood VFL ruck has been sensational this year and was best on ground in the first half against grand final opponents Wangaratta in the second semi.
"I think I've bounced back pretty well, last year I wasn't playing at a level I knew I could and probably had previously," he offered.
So has the gentle giant, who admittedly has a fierce competitive spirit, ever copped flak on the ground over his profession?
"Fortunately, it's been kept relatively under wraps Andrew, but you might ruin that for me," he laughed.
"I haven't copped any flak as yet, maybe that's because somebody might need me one day, I don't know (laughs loudly)."
