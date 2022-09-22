Tangambalanga home burnt out, neighbours concerned for resident

Detectives are investigating a suspicious fire that caused extensive damage to a home as neighbours express concern for the welfare of the owner.
Emergency crews were called to a rural property on Kiewa East Road at Tangambalanga about 4.30pm on Wednesday.
Firefighters conducted a primary and secondary search of the home, set back more than 500 metres from the road, but nobody was located inside.
Large plumes of smoke were visible as the property burnt, with those nearby saying the fire appeared to be burning hardest at the rear of the single storey brick house.
Wodonga detectives attended the site and remained at the scene on Thursday afternoon.
A police helicopter examined the damage about 1.30pm.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said investigators sought witnesses.
They confirmed the blaze was considered to be suspicious.
"Nobody was injured," the spokeswoman said.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing, however at this stage it is being treated as suspicious."
Firefighting crews from several brigades had been at the scene, about two kilometers from the town, for several hours on Wednesday.
The exact location of the home had initially been unclear due to the layout of the property.
Nearby residents had tried to contact the occupant Peter, who they believed to be in his 70s or 80s, but said his phone had gone straight to messagebank.
"We're still in shock," one neighbour said on Thursday.
"It was just billowing a heap of smoke.
"There were two loud noises which we thought were gas bottles, but someone next door said there was a car that blew up."
They said the occupant was married but lived by himself.
They said they believed the owner had two adult daughters.
A search was conducted of the area surrounding the house but the man was unable to be found.
One neighbour said a gate had been shut, which the man only did when he was going away.
IN OTHER NEWS
Police appeared to conduct a canvas of the area as part of their investigations into the fire.
A section of the western part of the home appeared to have collapsed during the blaze.
There was also visible heat damage to the metal roof.
However the home remained standing.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.