The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tangambalanga home burnt out, neighbours concerned for resident

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 22 2022 - 7:04am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Several police units attended the rural Tangambalanga home following the blaze on Wednesday afternoon. Damage was visible to the western side of the property and to the roof of the brick home. Picture by Blair Thomson

Detectives are investigating a suspicious fire that caused extensive damage to a home as neighbours express concern for the welfare of the owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.