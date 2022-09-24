Inside a period of major change in Wodonga

Precis from Border Morning Mail on January 12, 1966.
The year 1965 was a one of expansion and a building boom for Wodonga.
The Housing Commission completed 65 homes in the Patrick Estate, compared to only 22 in the previous year.
The commission's Patrick Estate provided for 162 building allotments and 244 on Kelly Estate. There were 62 private homes built in Wodonga during the year, along with two new service stations, a new motel and the new Anglican Church.
There was a start made on the new court house and police station in Elgin Street, and new shops in High Street.
The post-supported awnings in the business section of High Street were removed for safety reasons, and with the thought that the appearance of the street would be improved. There was a promise by the Minister for Education to begin construction of the new Wodonga Technical School during 1966.
Sewerage mains were completed in the western section of Wodonga, making the service available to the greater part of town.
Improvements were made at the saleyards in Elgin Street. Due to the drought in the north, they had experienced one of their busiest years. Council's finances allowed little improvement work as far as streets were concerned by paving of footpaths in High Street shopping centre.
Shire President, Cr. J.A. Terrill said council had a big program of improvements for 1966, including development of Kelly Park for sporting purposes, sealing 12 streets and various intersections, kerbing and guttering, and replacing old wood posts and rails with galvanised iron and steel rails at the saleyards.
One of the council's major decisions during the year was zoning for a future civic centre, but the Shire President forecast that the road leading to that most desirable amenity would be a very long one. A public meeting was planned to ascertain the need for a Senior Citizens' Club and council also had plans to provide off-street car parking on each side of High Street.
The major work to be carried out in 1966 with Country Roads Board funds was the bridge over House Creek in Lawrence Street.
