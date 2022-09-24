The Border Mail

Inside a period of major change in Wodonga

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga & District Historical Society
September 24 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured is an example of the post-supported awnings which were to be removed in Wodonga. Picture provided by Wodonga and District Historical Society

Precis from Border Morning Mail on January 12, 1966.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.