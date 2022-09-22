Yarrawonga's Morris medallist Leigh Masters maintains the club failed to handle COVID after becoming the first club in 15 years to go from the bottom two to top two in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Pigeons won only three matches in last year's 13-round season, which was abandoned in mid-August.
Yarrawonga meets Wangaratta in Sunday's grand final at Lavington Sportsground.
It's the league's first decider in three years, due to COVID, and the Pigeons are the first club since Wangaratta to go from ninth or 10th to the decider.
The Pies toppled North Albury in the 2007 grand final.
"We had a good look at what went wrong last year," Masters explained.
"We showed signs, it probably wasn't reflected on the scoreboard, we were starting to gain momentum with how we wanted to play the game, to (coach Mark Whiley's) credit, he got the boys on board and everybody had a great attitude and just wanted to be there."
Of course, the Pigeons landed some of the league's best recruits.
Leigh Williams won the Doug Strang Medal and has been near unstoppable, at times, Nick Fothergill finished just outside the top 10 in the Morris Medal, Jye Cross has shown he can handle the gun forwards, while little-known Ryan Einsporn has emerged from nowhere.
The only disappointment has been the club's largest name recruit Michael Gibbons' battle with injury.
It's been a rare hiccup this year with the Pigeons through to their first grand final since 2014, while Masters became the club's first Morris medallist since Tyler Bonat shared the top award in 2016.
Last year's Morris medallist and this year's runner-up Callum Moore played AFL with Richmond (eight games, 2016-2019) and Carlton (two, 2020) and plenty are wondering why Masters didn't play at the elite level.
"I don't know, I was never one to put my case forward that much," he revealed.
"I just enjoy playing footy for what it is, playing with your mates.
"I used to just do things that you do for the team, whether that didn't show out as much, I don't know.
"If you're not in that top echelon of players, it's a bit of a raffle after that.
"I've got no regrets, if I could do it all again, I'd do it all the same."
The grand final starts at 2.30pm.
