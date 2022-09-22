Barnawatha thirds overcame a jittery finals series to post a commanding grand final victory over Yackandandah in the Tallangatta league decider.
The Tiger cubs suffered their heaviest defeat in two years at the hands of the Roos in the second semi-final when going down by 35 points.
They then scraped through by two points in the preliminary final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
But the Tigers found their roar in the decider with a commanding 76 point demolition of the Roos 12.7 (79) to 0.3 (3).
The victory capped two seasons of dominance after they went undefeated last year.
Cohen Trujillo and Beau Prentice combined for six goals while Jack Shanahan, Tom Johnson, Ben Yovkoff, Lachlan Ryan, Jack McAuliffe all ran riot for the Tigers.
Winning coach Bo Helwig said the Tigers' team first mentality was their biggest asset.
"To keep the opposition scoreless in any grade is a tremendous effort," Helwig said.
"We finished minor premiers but the message to the boys was the best side doesn't finish on top, it wins premierships.
"After losing the first final we tweaked a few things and moved a few of the boys around.
"Collectively, they certainly saved their best performance for the biggest match of the season."
ALSO IN SPORT
Helwig said the thirds were previously coached by senior coach Kade Butters who had laid the foundations for the success on the weekend and in the future.
"I think the most positive aspect of the win was that at least a half-a-dozen kids in that side were exposed to senior football this year," he said.
"Quite a few of them were only 15-year-olds and it fast tracks their development and they know how to handle the pressure of a grand final like they proved on Saturday.
"More than half the side comprises local kids and have really thrived under Kade Butters who coached them for the last two or three years.
"Kade put an enormous effort into those kids and deserves the credit, he laid the foundations.
"The club is a lot better for the contribution of Kade and that's why he is coaching the seniors now because he is one of the most respected figures around our footy club."
