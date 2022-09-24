Rain totals continue to rise as band approaches North East

Maximum temperatures for the first three weeks of this September have been three degrees below normal in Coonabarabran. Following the coldest August since 2010, it is shaping up to be the coldest August-September since 1974. In addition, the highest temperature to date in Coonabarabran is only 20.5; the lowest absolute maximum temperature to this point in 143 years of record. The previous lowest was 21 degrees in 1920. However, warmer days up to 28 degrees at the end of September and early October are expected and the following summer season to be a shade warmer than normal.