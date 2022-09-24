Rain totals continue to rise as band approaches North East

Further heavy rain fell in our regions late last week.
The heaviest falls to last Friday September were at Narrabri, 57.4mm; Walgett, 44.8mm; Gunnedah, 50mm; Tamworth, 51mm; and Pilliga, 68 mm.
The previous heavy daily rainfalls during the month of September at these towns occurred in 1903, 1917, 1973, 1998 and 2011. It is interesting to note that all these past cases did lead to very high rainfall to well into the following summer season in our region, although in the case of 1998 it was very wet in both October and November but dry in December 1998 and January 1999. It was then very wet in March and April 1999.
Maximum temperatures for the first three weeks of this September have been three degrees below normal in Coonabarabran. Following the coldest August since 2010, it is shaping up to be the coldest August-September since 1974. In addition, the highest temperature to date in Coonabarabran is only 20.5; the lowest absolute maximum temperature to this point in 143 years of record. The previous lowest was 21 degrees in 1920. However, warmer days up to 28 degrees at the end of September and early October are expected and the following summer season to be a shade warmer than normal.
Most of Victoria is facing its coldest September since 1992, when many places did not reach 21 degrees at all this month. The outer Eastern suburbs of Glen Waverley had its wettest winter since 1991. Berwick, which also had its wettest winter since 1991, also had its wettest August with 149mm since 1939, when 183mm fell.
Despite the below normal maximum temperatures for many weeks in our region, several areas of northern Australia have had maximum temperatures about three degrees above normal.
A few places are heading towards their hottest September in more than 100 years, with the highest temperature topping 40 degrees. At Daly Waters, the temp reached 40.5 degrees last Saturday and, following 40 degrees on September 10, this represents the earliest date that 40 degrees in any September has occurred in Daly Waters in the last 94 years. Over to northern Western Australia, Kununurra recorded 40.5 last Monday. This followed a near record high temperature of 37.3 for August. A similar event happened in August and September in 1970, and this set up heavy rain over most of Victoria from November 1970 to February 1971 with floods in East Gippsland and maximum temperatures a degree above normal.
A heat low pressure trough is operating over the Northern Territory and a rain band with thunderstorms is approaching our region, but rainfalls will be somewhat patchy again.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.