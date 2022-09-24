'Jewels of bush' have been returned in Australia's largest orchid translocation project

Six-thousand native orchids have been planted across the NSW Murray region as part of Australia's largest orchid translocation project, saving these species from extinction.
NSW Environment Minister James Griffin said under the government's Wild Orchids Project, three endangered orchid species had been brought back from the brink and were now expected to thrive.
"This enormous translocation project follows years of surveys and research and culminates today with a patchwork of native orchids planted across the Riverina landscape," he said. "Until now, the future of the sand-hill spider orchid, Oaklands donkey orchid and crimson spider orchid was genuinely at risk as there was a chance we would lose these species forever. This project is conservation in action. We know that what we are doing today will save these species into the future."
Orchids have been planted across public and private land, on specially selected sites with suitable soil conditions, pollinators and vegetation types to encourage their growth.
"These native orchids truly are the jewels of the bush as they are so rare, so valuable and flower in a spectacular range of colours including ruby red, yellow and mauve," Mr Griffin said. Wild Orchids Project manager Shanna Rogers said, in partnership with Saving our Species ecologists, Murray Local Land Services coordinated the careful mass planting at different sites over 10 days.
The orchids were propagated by the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria and planted in July 2022 with the help of the Australasian Native Orchid Society's Victorian team of highly skilled and passionate volunteers. Local volunteers from Parklands Albury Wodonga, Corowa District Landcare and Woomargama National Park also assisted with the plantings.
"Without the support of our project partners and the local and interstate volunteers, this mass reintroduction of these stunning and threatened orchids simply would not have been possible," Ms Rogers said.
The project is a joint effort by the Local Land Services and Saving our Species program and funded by the NSW Environmental Trust and Saving our Species program.
