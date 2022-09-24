The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

'Jewels of bush' have been returned in Australia's largest orchid translocation project

By Murray Local Land Services
September 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mass planting of wild orchids has been conducted across selected Riverina sites as part of a special conservation program. Picture supplied

Six-thousand native orchids have been planted across the NSW Murray region as part of Australia's largest orchid translocation project, saving these species from extinction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.