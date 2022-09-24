'Jewels of bush' have been returned in Australia's largest orchid translocation project

"This enormous translocation project follows years of surveys and research and culminates today with a patchwork of native orchids planted across the Riverina landscape," he said. "Until now, the future of the sand-hill spider orchid, Oaklands donkey orchid and crimson spider orchid was genuinely at risk as there was a chance we would lose these species forever. This project is conservation in action. We know that what we are doing today will save these species into the future."