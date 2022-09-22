It's Wangaratta's grand final to lose.
That the overwhelming sentiment of coaches and tipsters leading into Sunday's grand final between the Pies and Yarrawonga at Lavington Sports Ground.
Of the 13 tipsters polled by The Border Mail only Myrtleford mentor Jake Sharp predicted that the Pigeons could inflict further grand final heartache on the Magpies.
The Magpies have been favourites to win the two most recent deciders in 2018-19 but stumbled at the final hurdle - on their home ground.
"If the Pigeons can run the ball in numbers and keep speed on the battle to unsettle the Pies' defence they will be hard to stop with the firepower they boast forward of the footy," Sharp said.
The Pies boast a 2-1 record in encounters so far this season.
The Pigeons inflicted the Pies' only defeat in round 10 after a dominant second-half at the JC Lowe Oval to win by 28-points.
The Pies were able to reverse the result at Norm Minns Oval in round 18 after prevailing by 21 points.
The second semi-final a fortnight ago proved to be a thriller with the Pies hanging to win by less than a goal.
Key injuries to Yarrawonga pair Michael Gibbons and Harry Wheeler has robbed the Pigeons of two explosive midfielders which has tipped the scales heavily in the favour of the minor premiers.
Lavington coach Adam Schneider predicted Williams would need a bag of goals for the Pigeons to win.
"The Pies boast too much class and the Pigeons' injuries are impossible to cover. Williams will need a bag of 10 goals if the Pigeons win."
