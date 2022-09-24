Landcare represents a worthy investment in the future | On the Wallaby

The widely held perception would be that Landcare is funded directly by government and government instrumentalities such as River Catchment Authorities.
It was surprise to receive an email from Landcare Victoria soliciting donations which would be met by an EthicalJobs.com.au contribution on a dollar for dollar basis.
Landcare Victoria represents community landcare in Victoria. It supports governance, strategy, project and professional development for networks and groups across the state. Also arranged is insurance cover and grant support to members.
A donation to Landcare Victoria would assist the development and delivery of capacity building for groups and professional staff, to help volunteers do what they do best and restore and protect the natural environment.
Much has been made of the federal government's intention to proceed with a 450 gigalitres buyback of water in the Murray-Darling Basin for the environment.
No sooner than the dust settled after last election, Water Minister Tanya Plibersek and Prime Minster Anthony Albanese made it very clear that the chequebook was out.
And there is $1.3 billion, yes billion, sitting in the government coffers.
Cautiously, we have been told that so far that a limited amount of water has been committed towards the target, about 26 gigalitres. Not bought, but available.
Now along comes the scuttlebutt that the government is in a bind and cannot proceed as the outgoing government quietly changed the regulations.
Let us hope some brave soul tackles the issue with the esteemed minister from the shire.
If the story has legs just who are the Nationals who put a plug in it?
Talk about smoke and mirrors. "The Victorian Government is securing Victoria's future water security, ensuring our precious resources meet the challenges of a drying climate and the demands of a growing population."
That was a press release on behalf state Water Minister, Harriet Shing.
The rubbish that followed shows that she is not a patch on previous minister, Lisa Neville.
Ms Shing said the government's strategy outlined a pathway to secure the region's water future over the next 50 years.
Not one dam, not one dam's capacity increased, not even a thimble full. No, it will be water savings that quench thirsts.
"Work to deliver the strategy will include building on successful programs like the Schools Water Efficiency Program, which has helped 1328 schools save more than 9.9 billion litres of water and cut down their water bills. This gives schools technology, specialist advice and curriculum materials to teach kids how to manage and monitor water use."
Makes you go wobbly at the knees, cutting down water bills?
No mention of planning for two new desalination plans as suggested by former minister Neville.
Then Ms Shing had a brainstorm that there would be future investment into recycled water and stormwater infrastructure.
That water will be used for non-drinking purposes like industry, agriculture and keeping our sporting fields, parks and gardens green.
Ms Shing's strategy also introduced a new daily water use target for Melbourne encouraging households to stick to 150 litres of water per person per day.
Well, has a task does Ms Shing, as residential water use across Melbourne was 159 litres per person per day in 2020-21.
This is two litres more than the 2019-20 average of 157 litres per person per day.
But she did not say that as she no doubt had no idea, no idea at all.
