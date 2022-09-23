Young achievers in the Alpine Shire have been recognised for their standout efforts.
Nominations were received for 45 young people for academic, sporting and artistic accomplishments, contributions to the community or workplace and endurance and persistence.
Marian College Myrtleford students Sam Rossato (academic), Thomas Cappellari (sport and recreation) and Davide Genero (performing arts) were all recognised.
Myrtleford P-12 College was also well represented with Taleah Elkington (endurance and persistence), Sahara Giles (Proud and Deadly) and Taylah Geddes (rural) among the winners.
The visual art and media award went to Bright P-12 College's Johanna Bryan, while the workplace recipient was JB Plumbing and Excavation's Kaidan McPherson.
Myrtleford Scout Group was the leading organisation.
Alpine Shire youth awards went to Marian College's Maddison Pasqualotto (12-16) and Amaya Chula (17-21) from Bright P-12 College.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
