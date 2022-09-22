Wodonga shooting case resolved in court, woman facing sentencing

A woman involved in a Wodonga shooting is set to plead guilty to charges in court.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court previously heard a man had gotten out of a car driven by Denniss, with two shots fired towards the home.
A man sleeping in a green Ford Territory reported hearing a bullet whizz by him during the incident.
Denniss was later arrested, charged and bailed, before being taken back into custody over concerns she was breaching bail and using drugs.
IN OTHER NEWS
She was recently released on bail again so she could attend a rehab clinic, where she remains.
Denniss appeared in court on a video link from the rehab centre this week, with lawyer Chirag Patel saying the matter would resolve.
Denniss return to the Wangaratta Koori Court on October 28.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.