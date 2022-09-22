The Border Mail
Wodonga shooting case resolved in court, woman facing sentencing

By Wodonga Court
September 22 2022 - 5:30pm
Cassandra Denniss was involved in the Wodonga shooting in April.

A woman involved in a Wodonga shooting is set to plead guilty to charges in court.

