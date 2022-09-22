The Border Mail
Dozens flock to Dartmouth Dam not yet roaring but slowly trickling over

By Ted Howes
Updated September 22 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 6:00pm
Dozens flock to the spillway at Dartmouth Dam early Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of the dam spilling gently over. It's the start of what they hope will soon be a booming roar which the Murray-Darling Basin Authority predicts will happen as soon as heavy rain hits. Picture by Ted Howes
An bird's-eye view of Dartmouth Dam taken from a drone on Thursday morning. Picture by Brandon Reilly

A CALL from a Border friend on Thursday about Dartmouth Dam saying "she's gone over" tipped the scales for Murchison man Brandon Reilly who packed up his drone gear and made the three-hour trip to the reservoir.

