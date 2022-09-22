A CALL from a Border friend on Thursday about Dartmouth Dam saying "she's gone over" tipped the scales for Murchison man Brandon Reilly who packed up his drone gear and made the three-hour trip to the reservoir.
Mr Reilly was one of dozens of sightseers who travelled to Dartmouth, most of them following the saga of the imminent spill over the past two weeks through social media.
The dam was steady at 100 per cent capacity on Thursday, a sparkling day that began devoid of clouds with the Bureau of Meteorology not predicting heavy rains that might spur the dam into roaring action.
The cinematographer said the biggest thing that ever happened in Murchison was in 1969 when a now world-famous meteorite plummeted into the small Goulburn Valley town.
"But this will do me," the Country Fire Authority volunteer said as he gazed over the trickling flow of the Dartmouth Dam spillway Thursday morning.
Mr Reilly said it was a perfect day to take advantage of the public holiday and shoot some drone footage.
"I'm not here in my capacity as a CFA volunteer but I've been following this whole thing very closely, it's fascinating," Mr Reilly said."
"We got a call on Wednesday from a friend saying, 'well, she's over', so I said, right - we're definitely coming up.
"Murchison is known for the meteorite - I'm finding this pretty exciting and it's such a lovely spot. It is just such a beautiful day to come up here for a drive - I drove up here with my fiance Kaitlyn and we're very glad we made the drive."
He said he felt confident the Victoria SES would have any flooding threats "well and truly monitored".
"Having looked closely, I don't think flooding is going to be a problem close to the dam," he said.
"I'm more worried about where the water eventually ends up - we have a lot of flooding issues around Murchison.
"I think there was more to see on Wednesday when there was bit more of a wind causing it to lap over.
"It's going to take four megalitres to spill it over - the internet tells me the Dartmouth Dam is 99.9 per cent full."
Liam Therkersen and Talisha Detering travelled from Wodonga with Renee Mildren to see what the fuss was about.
"We saw it was a big deal on Facebook - some people were saying it was awesome," Talisha, 17 said. "It's not that much to see at the moment, but the trickle will probably pick up.
"I reckon the dam would make a great water slide."
Liam, 16, was more keen on taking a dip than gazing at the slow flow of water.
"I really love to go swimming but they say the water is too cold and I don't think it's allowed near the dam anyway," he said."
Linda Preisig drove from Wangaratta with her German shepherd, Max, after hearing on the radio the dam was starting to spill on Wednesday.
"It's also an unexpected holiday and it's such a beautiful day, we thought we'd head up here," she said.
"We haven't been up here for about 10 years - I was very young the last time it spilt over, I don't remember it at the time, but I know it was a big deal.
"We just made our way up for the day but I heard a lot of people are staying up here overnight."
