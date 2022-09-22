The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Anglican and Catholic bishops join together to celebrate life of Queen Elizabeth II at Riverina cathedral

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 22 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officers and clergy on the steps of St Alban's Cathedral in Griffith after the thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth II.

THE Catholic Bishop of Wagga Mark Edwards and Anglican Bishop of Riverina Donald Kirk have presided over a thanksgiving service for the Queen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.