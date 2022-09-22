THE Catholic Bishop of Wagga Mark Edwards and Anglican Bishop of Riverina Donald Kirk have presided over a thanksgiving service for the Queen.
About 130 laity and clergy gathered at St Alban's Cathedral in Griffith for the 45-minute homage on Thursday's public holiday.
Among them was Corowa-based Anglican Archdeacon Peter Richards and senior police officers.
Archbishop Kirk delivered the address, while Archbishop Edwards offered the final blessing.
They later planted a Queen Elizabeth rose in a memorial garden as the bells of the cathedral rung in a half-muffle tribute.
IN OTHER NEWS
On Friday, Border politicians will be formally paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in federal parliament on Friday.
Sussan Ley and Helen Haines will join scores of MPs in a condolence motion to the late monarch.
Meanwhile, Albury's Anglican church St Matthew's held a memorial service for the British monarch last Sunday.
It included praise from Ms Ley and noted Australian historian Geoffrey Blainey.
ABC Goulburn Murray radio manager Gaye Pattison read the words of Professor Blainey, who is 92 and lives in Melbourne.
He recalled the Queen's travels and ties to Australia and rejected racism claims levelled at her.
"This week it is astonishing to hear relatively young Australians, well known in politics and sport, accuse her of being racist," Professor Blainey said.
"(She's) far from it, her father, King George VI, was the symbolic leader of that nation which did so much to defeat and crush the most notorious racist in the history of Europe, Herr Hitler from Nazi Germany."
Professor Blainey also recalled the Queen's ecumenical approach to religion in warmly meeting six popes.
