The eyes of the nation will be on Jindera schoolgirl Molly Ginnivan at Saturday afternoon's AFL Grand Final.
Ginnivan, 10, will present one of the premiership players with their medal at the MCG after being nominated for the NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year award.
The St John's Lutheran School student is one of 21 children to have spent the past couple of days in Melbourne, with the unforgettable footy experience also seeing her feature in the Grand Final parade through the city streets.
"I feel very lucky," Ginnivan said.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"I just love footy. I can socialise, be part of a team and make new friends.
"I love how you learn so many new skills along the way."
Ginnivan has been an Auskicker for the last five years, turning up to the Jindera oval at 6pm every Friday during the season.
"It's a special club because people come back time and time again," she said.
"I love that it's a small club and that it's family-orientated.
"Plus, it involves lot of people from my local area.
"Johnno, Di and Martin Kalina and many others do a fantastic job in making Jindera Auskick a great place to have fun and play footy."
Ginnivan got the chance to meet some of her footballing heroes in yellow and black earlier this season.
"Dad is a big Richmond supporter so there was no question I was going to be a Tigers supporter as well," she said.
"I even named my dog 'Dusty Martin Ginnivan' as I think Dusty Martin is a legend.
"I started watching the footy with Dad and then joined Auskick to improve my skills.
"I now want to play in the AFLW and be a vet.
"Before then, I plan to play in an all-girls local AFL team after I move on from Auskick."
