AFL Grand Final: Jindera's Molly Ginnivan to present a premiership medal after the game

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 22 2022 - 10:29pm, first published 10:25pm
You will see Jindera's Molly Ginnivan presenting a premiership medal to one of the Geelong Cats or Sydney Swans players after the AFL Grand Final on Saturday.

The eyes of the nation will be on Jindera schoolgirl Molly Ginnivan at Saturday afternoon's AFL Grand Final.

