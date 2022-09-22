Woman suffers serious injuries in Baranduda head-on car crash

A woman has been seriously injured in a head-on crash at Baranduda.
Emergency services were called to the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road about 3.20pm on Thursday.
The vehicles crashed south of Boundary Road.
Police, firefighters and paramedics attended, with the woman taken to hospital for treatment.
Her injuries are serious but not life threatening.
She was in a car with two other adults and two children, who were all taken to Albury hospital for assessment.
The driver of the other car was also taken to hospital for observations.
The incident led to detours being in place for several hours while the scene was cleared.
Acting Senior Sergeant Sarah Kendall it was a concerning start to Operation Scoreboard, which began on Wednesday and will run until Sunday.
"There's an early indication fatigue may have been involved, we'll investigate what role fatigue may have played in the crash," she said.
"We're out in force for Operation Scoreboard to detect speeding drivers, alcohol and drug affected drivers, and other offences.
"Fatal collisions in regional Victoria have increased by more than 30 per cent this year, they're trending well above the five year average."
Police are seeking dashcam footage and witnesses to Thursday's Baranduda crash, with involved people who live in the region.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
