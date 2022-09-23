The strength of women's football on the Border was underlined at this week's National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour.
NSW Country finished fourth in the under-16 section of the tournament, with four players from our region playing a major role in their superb record.
Myrtleford's Summer Caponecchia, fresh from being crowned AWFA's Star Player, was joined in the squad by Albury Hotspurs duo Keely Halloway and Elisha Wild as well as Albury's Ashleigh Carty, who nows plays her club football in Canberra.
NSW Country topped Group B with four wins and a draw, before torrential rain wiped out Thursday's scheduled semi-finals.
That meant NSW Country were denied the chance to play for a place in the grand final, instead going down 1-0 to NSW Metro in a play-off for third on Friday morning.
"It's been a really good challenge which has definitely pushed me as a player," Halloway said.
"It was hard playing against the metro teams, who train and play together a lot more frequently but I tried my best and I'm proud of myself."
Caponecchia had to bide her time but once she got a taste of the action, there was no stopping her.
"I had to compete with another player for the No.10 role and I think I proved myself," she said.
"Having those good players around me, I was able to feed the ball through a lot more and learn where I should be after I've passed it.
"I would love to play at a higher level in the future and and playing against these girls has really shown I could be up to the challenge and play at the same standard as them."
With more 350 of the country's best young female footballers in action at the championships, NSW Country kicked off their campaign with victories over Tasmania and Western Australia.
After a 2-2 draw with Victoria White, they secured 1-0 wins over South Australia Blue and Queensland White to finish with 13 points from five games - the best record of any side in the group stage.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Wild, a late call-up, got plenty of game time on the wing and at full-back.
"I was really excited when I got the call," she said.
"It was a challenge playing in defence but Keely helped me when she was in centre-back and I've learned so much."
Meanwhile, Albury Hotspurs' Rylee Steele helped NSW Country under-14s to three wins from their four group matches.
Having beaten Tasmania and Capital Football 2-1, they went down 3-2 to Western Australia before signing off with a 3-2 win over Northern Territory.
