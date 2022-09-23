The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga councillor points to issues kept from elected representatives as more power handed to city staff

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 23 2022 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The name given to Wodonga's new library, Hyphen, should have been decided by councillors, councillor Ron Mildren believes. Picture by James Wiltshire.

JUNCTION Place plans, the name of the city's new library and site of a bike hub are issues that should have been discussed openly by Wodonga councillors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.