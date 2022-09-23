JUNCTION Place plans, the name of the city's new library and site of a bike hub are issues that should have been discussed openly by Wodonga councillors.
That's the view of councillor Ron Mildren who cited the three matters this week during debate on a motion to delegate powers to the council's chief executive and staff after legislative changes.
He said the provision of more control to staff had built-up over time and "it almost puts the CEO in the same position as the elected council".
"We have experienced a few things in (the) recent past where that's not gone the way we would have liked it to have gone, we can talk about Junction Place," Cr Mildren said.
"We can talk about other things where decisions have been made, which one would have thought at least might have been community of interest, like naming of the library (and) decisions about where the end of trip bike hub and public toilets might be located.
"They're things that I would have thought would have some input at least in a formal way by councillors."
Councillor Olga Quilty said there was "way too much" delegation and councillors "should take more responsibility and more power in making decisions".
She said it was important for democracy to involve the community and its representatives.
Councillor Danny Lowe, who moved the motion for the changes, said he agreed with some of the criticism but added the Local Government Act sometimes took decisions away from councillors and it was crucial to trust the judgment of staff.
With mayor Kev Poulton absent from Tuesday night's meeting, the vote was tied 3-all with Councillor Libby Hall joining Cr Mildren and Cr Quilty in opposing the motion and Cr Lowe and colleagues Graeme Simpfendorfer and John Watson supporting it.
Cr Simpfendorfer, as acting mayor, had the casting vote and passed the matter.
The changes, which allow the chief executive to enter contracts under $500,000, applied immediately.
