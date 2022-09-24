Misdirected smack in response to 'tantrum' behaviour bruised toddler's face

A woman who decided to discipline a toddler by smacking him on the bottom but instead hit his head has avoided a conviction for assault.
The incident was detected when staff at an Albury childcare centre noticed clear bruising, in the shape of a hand, on the boy's face.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin decided against convicting the woman, who cannot be identified, because of the extenuating circumstances.
Ms McLaughlin was told, in written submissions, that the child, aged three, had specific behavioural issues and special needs that could make it especially challenging for the West Albury woman.
The 54-year-old pleaded guilty this week to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court was told the victim had lived with the woman - his step grandmother - and a man for about 11 months preceding the incident on April 21.
That afternoon, police said, the child had a tantrum in the lounge room.
The woman picked up the boy and placed him on the other side of a child-proof gate. The tantrum continued, with the boy yelling out and kicking a wall.
She lent over to smack him on the bottom, but the boy suddenly dropped to the floor so the strike - "with force" - was made to his right cheek.
Not long after the boy was taken to the childcare centre the next morning, staff saw a "significant hand-print" bruise, of three fingers and a thumb, and so notified the NSW Department of Human Services.
Mrs McLaughlin placed the woman on a nine-month conditional release order, after noting the parenting support now being provided by the department.
"I think it's unlikely that the courts will see you again."
