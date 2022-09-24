The Border Mail
Woman granted court's leniency because of inherent difficulties in child's behaviour

By Albury Court
September 24 2022 - 1:00am
Misdirected smack in response to 'tantrum' behaviour bruised toddler's face

A woman who decided to discipline a toddler by smacking him on the bottom but instead hit his head has avoided a conviction for assault.

