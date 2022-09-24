The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

One day, three dog attacks, prompts warning to keep pets on leash

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
September 24 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Director of Dog Education Centre Brydie Charlesworth with Jagger, her Belgian Malamute. She believes people need to start getting serious about putting their dogs on leashes to help prevent further attacks. Picture by Ash Smith

Two dog attacks in Wodonga on the first day of the long weekend have raised concerns from industry professionals, who say some pet owners just don't take their responsibilities seriously.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.