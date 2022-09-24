Two dog attacks in Wodonga on the first day of the long weekend have raised concerns from industry professionals, who say some pet owners just don't take their responsibilities seriously.
On Thursday, one incident involved a dog that slipped from its harness and ran away, and was mauled by another dog.
The dog was mauled to the point it needed drains put in and required multiple stitches.
In a separate incident, a dog was out for breakfast at a cafe with its owners when an off-leash dog ran up from behind and tried to attack.
Wodonga's Dog Education Centre director Brydie Charlesworth said the only reason the attack happened was because people were not taking care.
She said if pet owners knew their dog had an issue or was antisocial, they should see a dog trainer.
"Dog trainers have been able to operate for months and months now," she said.
Important steps to prevent future attacks are to keep dogs on lead, contained safely in yards, and for owners to monitor their dog's behaviour.
While it was "partially true" many dogs were not socialised because of COVID-19, Ms Charlesworth believed "there really is no excuse".
"There's plenty of dog trainers around that people can go and see and rectify the behaviour," she said.
Albury MP and local vet Justin Clancy said dog attacks were "a real concern for veterinarians".
"We do see the horrible trauma that it can inflict," he said.
"We really want to encourage our community and pet owners to be doing what they can do make sure they've got a well-socialised animal."
Ms Charlesworth said there was a "big misconception" when it came to how much training owners should do with their dog.
Albury Wodonga Animal Rescue volunteer secretary Danielle Maclean said dog owners needed to be mindful their pets were restrained while out in public places.
"I think you need to be mindful in public places that dogs are on a lead because you never know how other dogs are going to react," she said.
"You just never know if a dog is going to dart out of a park, jump out of someone's car or something like that."
Mr Clancy said one of the challenges during the pandemic was "vets were seeing animals less socialised", and that pet owners needed to work to encourage socialisation.
"The physical trauma can really be quite severe," he said.
"Dog bites can even ... penetrate into the chest and abdomen.
"It can really impact on the behaviour of the animal that was attacked."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
