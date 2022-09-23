OBSERVING the death of Queen Elizabeth II "should not blind us to the negative effects of colonisation", Wagga's MP told the NSW parliament this week.
Independent Joe McGirr, speaking upon the change of monarch, said it was important to acknowledge the plight of Indigenous citizens.
"The commemoration of the Queen's life, the celebration of the Queen's life, should not blind us to the negative effects of colonisation," Dr McGirr said.
"We have embarked on a journey as a nation to redress wrongs and close the gap in life and health outcomes.
"That is as it should be."
Dr McGirr noted "nevertheless" the Queen had "done much...to enhance the status of the constitutional monarchy" and "contribute to the "wellbeing and life of our country".
Albury MP Justin Clancy told parliament there would be changes arising from the Queen's death.
"I think we all know there is much that will follow on from this event and it is appropriate to put aside these discussions to a later time out of respect," Mr Clancy said.
He said "a giant has fallen and the forest will reverberate".
In the federal parliament on Friday, Border MPs Helen Haines and Sussan Ley voiced tributes to the Queen.
They spoke of her visit to Albury in 1988 and role as a leader and matriarch.
Dr Haines also spoke of the Queen staying aboard a royal train at Goorambat in 1954 before visiting Benalla the next day.
She said the Queen's death ended an age in the country's history.
"As the chapter is closed on the second Elizabethan era we are now rightly and respectfully challenged I believe to acknowledge and reconcile with our complete history, to truly hear the voices of our First Nations Australians and write the next chapter of our Australian nation," Dr Haines said.
Ms Ley said the Queen's character made her remarkable rather than her title.
She also noted the monarch's milliner Freddie Fox hailed from Urana in her seat of Farrer.
"In all Fox made more than 350 hats for the Queen over a 35-year period, surviving, as he put it, 'three tailors, four dressmakers, and two designers'," Ms Ley said.
