Woman was assaulted at front of units as she tried to bring in her rubbish bin

A man who assaulted his next-door neighbour by grabbing her just under her breasts has been admonished by a magistrate for interrupting her while being sentenced.
Adam John Connelly, 43, previously was convicted in his absence of common assault over the incident from four years ago.
The victim had become frightened of Connelly as he walked with her as she collected her rubbish bin from outside their units in Watson Street, Glenroy.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Connelly then put his right arm around her shoulders and, police said, "placed his left hand directly under her breasts in the join between her ribs".
The assault, which occurred on May 31, 2018, shocked the woman, who immediately pulled away to break Connelly's grip.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said, on convicting and fining the Gippsland man $1400, that she "must be careful" with what she said given no other charges were involved.
Connelly, who was appearing via a video link to the Albury police station cells, having handed himself in over an outstanding warrant, became vocal for a second time.
Ms McLaughlin quickly cut him off.
"Please don't speak over me, sir, we've had this discussion, just listen," she said.
The court was told how Connelly had gone to the unit of the victim about 6.30pm, knocked on the front door and asked: "Do you want your bin back?"
She previously had a discussion with a woman who lived in the other unit who indicated their bins had been mixed up when emptied by the garbage truck.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.