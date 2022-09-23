The Border Mail
Next-door neighbour in Glenroy units put arm around shoulder, a hand under her breasts

By Albury Court
September 23 2022 - 5:30pm
Woman was assaulted at front of units as she tried to bring in her rubbish bin

A man who assaulted his next-door neighbour by grabbing her just under her breasts has been admonished by a magistrate for interrupting her while being sentenced.

