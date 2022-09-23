ALBURY butchers have been flooded by Victorians desperate to stock up on snags for their footy final barbecues.
Locky Altmeirer, from Macauley Street meat vendor Locky's Countryside Meats, said the majority of his customers on Friday had driven over the border because most Victorian butchers were closed during the public holidays.
"They might have forgotten to stock up," he said.
"Thursday being the Queen's mourning public holiday and Friday being the footy public holiday (in Victoria only), they're all coming up here to get their barbecue stuff. We've sold miles and miles of snags.
"We were closed on Thursday like many other butchers.
"With public holidays, we are always busy, especially if the weather's good.
"It might also be because we put meat in our sausages," he said with a laugh. "Just kidding - but the fact is, we've moved so much stuff today, not just snags - anything for the barbecue has sold in copious amounts."
Mr Altmeier's sentiments were echoed by another Albury butcher, Rob Byatt of the Jones Street Butchery.
"It's been nonstop all day - they've all over from the other side of the border - butchers were closed yesterday and with the Vic public holiday today, that's why we're run off our feet," Mr Byatt said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It will be just as busy on Saturday - people love a good barbecue with their footy."
Further down the border, Corowa Meats butcher Aaron Phibbs said he was "run off his feet". "We've been flat out - there are people everywhere," Mr Phibbs said.
"A lot of people from down there flock to here on long weekends - but this week, Victorians had two public holidays in a row."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.