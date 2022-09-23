As if he doesn't do enough miles in the truck as a hay runner, Albury's Tony Furze was on hand at Henty calling for donations to support the country's flood-stricken farmers.
A low loader stacked with hay and silage was helping to drive home the message around the urgent need for support and donations.
Mr Furze, a volunteer for The Lions Club of Victoria Need for Feed, was at the field days with his truck and hay donated by Henty farmers to raise awareness.
Henty Machinery Field Days chairman Nigel Scheetz had donated hay to the charity with the fodder going to drought-affected farmers, including one load to Muttaburra, Queensland.
He was the one who encouraged Lions Club Need for Feed to have a site at the field days.
We have had 150 loads delivered into the region since February, but we are down to the last of our stocks and are desperately in need of more.- Tony Furze
"We require fodder to take up to the Northern Rivers flood affected areas around Lismore and Casino - the floods were in February but the water just hasn't drained away and nothing is growing," Mr Furze said.
"We have had 150 loads delivered into the region since February, but we are down to the last of our stocks and are desperately in need of more, whether it is big squares, round bales or silage."
Mr Furze said there would be a lot of silage made this year "as it is so wet there may not be much hay but if anyone has got some last year's hay, we are more than happy to collect it".
"We had a very good day on Tuesday at Henty with some good donations of hay and money to buy fodder," he said.
Need for Feed was established in 2006 by Lions Club member Graham Cockerell during what was - at the time - the driest period on record.
During the millennial drought, more than 1300 truckloads of fodder worth $12 million was delivered to farmers free of charge into all the eastern states including Tasmania and South Australia.
More than 700 truckloads valued at $6.5 million were supplied by those affected by the 2020 bushfires.
In the past two years the charity has had trucks on the road each week in between major hay runs and local farmers donate regularly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.