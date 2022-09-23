The Border Mail
Need for Feed volunteer Tony Furze's plea for flood-stricken farmers at Henty field days

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
September 23 2022 - 11:00pm
Tony Furze, of Albury, and Maree Wilson, of Boralma, were encouraging Henty Machinery Field days patrons to donate fodder or cash to the Need for Feed.

As if he doesn't do enough miles in the truck as a hay runner, Albury's Tony Furze was on hand at Henty calling for donations to support the country's flood-stricken farmers.

