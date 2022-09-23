Police conclude Tangambalanga fire case, coroner to investigate

Police have concluded their investigation into a major house fire at Tangambalanga.
A large amount of smoke was visible as a result of a deliberately lit fire.
The resident was not home at the time.
Police have now concluded their investigation and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Nobody else is being sought over the incident.
"We are not looking at anyone else in relation to the fire," Wodonga Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said.
"We are still seeking to identify any witnesses who may have been present."
Police conducted a canvas of the area following the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the home.
Nearby residents expressed welfare concerns for the property owner after struggling to contact him following the blaze.
"The fire investigation has concluded and a report will be prepared for the coroner," the detective said.
