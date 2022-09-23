Wangaratta coach Ben Reid confirmed the club has planned if Yarrawonga star Michael Gibbons makes a shock comeback from injury in Sunday's grand final in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The only player in the league to come straight from an AFL list last year, the former Carlton small forward injured his hamstring against Albury on September 3.
Given hamstrings are generally a minimum three-week injury, it was always going to tight for Gibbons to play at Lavington Sportsground.
Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley declared after the preliminary final win neither Gibbons or Harry Wheeler (shoulder) would play,
However, speculation has been rising since the Pigeons' midfielder will run out.
"We've got some plans in place, but we probably won't know until 1.30 (one hour before the start) on Sunday," Reid suggested.
Sunday's teams only have to be submitted by 5pm on the Friday.
If Gibbons wasn't named in the 22-man team or as an emergency, the Pigeons would have to pay a $100 fine if he played.
"I'm out for a fair few months with the shoulder," Wheeler revealed when quizzed if he would front.
"I think he (Gibbons) is going through a few fitness tests, find out probably Saturday night."
If he plays, as many expect, there will be five former AFL players in the league's first grand final in three years.
Whiley also spent time at Carlton, as well as GWS, while Wangaratta has power forwards Reid (Collingwood), Callum Moore (Richmond, Carlton) and Michael Newton (Melbourne).
Meanwhile, highly experienced trio Warwick Henderson, Jason Raine and Ash Broughton will umpire.
"It's no different for the first game or the last year of the year, we'll just pay it as we see it," Henderson offered.
And former AFLW player Emma Mackie and NTFL umpire Siobhan Luczak will officiate the thirds decider.
That match between Wangaratta and Corowa-Rutherglen starts at 9am.
The forecast is sunny and 18 degrees.
