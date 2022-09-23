Gerogery murder accused labelled a liar as defence points blame at kid

A man on trial for murder has been called a killer and a liar who has tried to deflect the blame for the death on a teenaged boy.
Paul Anthony Watson is accused of murdering William Chaplin at Gerogery in 2010.
Mr Chaplin's body was allegedly burnt in a bonfire before his partial skeletal remains were discovered in a grave at Watson's property in Gerogery in 2019.
The prosecution alleges a jailhouse confession made by Watson to another inmate ultimately led to the discovery of the remains nearly a decade after the death.
Prosecutor Paul Kerr on Friday said Watson had a motive to kill Mr Chaplin and later told others what he had done.
"It was Paul Watson who decided that William Chaplin would be killed, when and where he would be killed, how he would be killed, and how his body would be disposed of," he said.
"He had motive.
"He had opportunity and motive, a motive he later told others."
Mr Kerr said the younger man "didn't have any reason to want him dead".
"But Paul Watson did," he said.
The prosecution and defence made their final submissions to the jury in the Supreme Court on Friday, two weeks after they last heard evidence.
The court heard the evidence had been heard over four days with seven witnesses called.
Mr Kerr said the inmate couldn't have known about the murder and burning of the body unless Watson had told him.
He said without the man coming forward to tell authorities, it was possible Mr Chaplin's death and grave site would remain unknown.
Mr Kerr, in noting the evidence of various people, recalled one witness saying he had seen Mr Chaplin getting out of a crashed car screaming "Paul, Paul".
The witness said he was at Watson's house about a year later and asked "what happened to that guy that crashed the car in the paddock?".
Watson allegedly said he had killed him because he tried to rape his daughter.
Defence lawyer John Agius argued the younger man had acted on his own in the killing.
He said the younger man wasn't called to give evidence, although he could have been.
A recording between the younger man and his mum was replayed on Friday.
"I took him out to the round yard and cut his throat, then we burnt his body," he was recorded as saying.
Mr Agius said there was no evidence of how the late man was killed or where.
He said there was nothing to prove the inmate's evidence was reliable and said he had "skin in the game" to report Watson, being to move to another jail cell or prison.
Justice Michael Walton told jurors the case would return to court at 11am on Monday.
