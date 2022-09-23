The Border Mail

Taste of spring fishing a promise of things to come

By Russell Mason, Compleat Angler
September 23 2022 - 8:30pm
John Milosta holds up a nice Eucumbene rainbow. Remember that you can send your pictures, along with a few details, to 0475 947 279. Picture supplied

G'day fishos. Well, I suppose you could say it's a normal start to spring, possibly a tad wetter than normal though.

