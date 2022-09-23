Taste of spring fishing a promise of things to come

G'day fishos. Well, I suppose you could say it's a normal start to spring, possibly a tad wetter than normal though.
The days are getting a little longer and slightly warmer and, luckily, we can look forward to that continuing over the next month or two.
In that time, the streams will drop a little. Fishing in the lakes and dams should improve as water temps rise too, which gives us another excuse to leave the lawns for a few more days and get out there and have a go.
Dartmouth (100.04 per cent) - is finally running over, which is fantastic for everyone that's been waiting to see that spectacular sight of the water roaring over those rock cascades.
It's not quite roaring over at the moment, but with more rain predicted, watch this space. From a fisho's point of view it doesn't matter, the fishing's been great!
Everyone we speak to that's been up has done well, most simply flatlining Tassies, but many have had great success casting lures in amongst the timber too.
If you choose to flick small hard bodies or plastics you could head into the back of a bay, follow the shoreline around the lake while poking your way through the timber, or stay just off the timber and cast back into it. The fish seem to enjoy the cover and food the timber gives them and they're there in reasonable numbers.
You should be fine if you're heading up early. But be aware, there'll be a lot of traffic about on your way home.
Murray below Hume - is still running very high.
Trout fishos tossing leads, weighted plastics and vibes such as Jackalls and the Yakamito Rabid Vibe or Vipers are catching some great fish, with one just under 5kg reported this week.
They are patchy though, as fish can be, with reasonable numbers one day and bugger all the next, despite conditions being the same.
There's also been some good yellas picked up around the wall area, but most fishos are struggling with the high water further downstream.
Blowering (96.2 per cent) - doesn't have that issue, along with Copeton and Eildon dams, it's legal to target cod in Blowering during the normal closed season. And it's been fishing reasonably well, from all reports.
The reddies are going well on baits and plastics, yellas are a bit slow and there's the odd good trout being trolled up the top end of the dam.
Talbingo - has been fishing really well on the trout scene, with quite a few good trout being taken flatlining Tassies.
Like many other destinations, Hume Dam (98 per cent) has had a bit of wind and rain of late, making it difficult and uncomfortable to be out there at at times.
For those persisting, the rewards are out there. One customer landed six beautiful trout for the day, with a very fat 67cm, 3.5kg brown his best. Many others are still pulling in heaps of reddies using a variety of techniques, although flicking plastics still seems to be as good as any.
Most trout we're hearing of are being trolled on Tassies or minnow-style hard bodies up to the 10cm mark.
Mulwala (91.5 per cent) has been consistent since refilling. With all the high water in the rivers coming in, there's a fair current running through certain parts of the lake too, with many fishos using that to their advantage. Just remember cod season's closed, though.
Streams are generally still running pretty hard, making it difficult for most fishos. If you can strike one that's been able to settle and clear, you should do well.
Eucumbene (49.87 per cent) - has been reasonably consistent of late.
My brother Peter and mate John Milosta fished from Monday arvo till Thursday and had no problems getting a few.
Most were trolled, with the bulk being rainbows around the 400mm mark, with the odd big brown thrown in.
They ended up with about 30 fish in total.
Not sure what the weather's gonna do over the weekend, but the fish seem to be on the chew in most areas. It'd be well worth having a crack if you get the chance.
Catch you next week.
