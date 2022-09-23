The Border Mail
Wangaratta Football Netball Club is flying on and off the field


By Andrew Moir
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:34am, first published 5:32am
Tyler Norton (right) and Fraser Ellis celebrate the second semi win.

Wangaratta Football Netball Club is riding high after maintaining its mortgage on top-level grand finals in the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League.

