Wangaratta Football Netball Club is riding high after maintaining its mortgage on top-level grand finals in the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League.
The Pies will play their fourth successive grand final, tackling Yarrawonga on Sunday at Lavington Sportsground.
And the A grade netball team is chasing a third successive premiership when it also faces Yarrawonga.
It's the league's first grand final in three years.
"It's a great effort by the girls and boys, plus we have the thirds in as well," proud president Ellyn O'Brien explained.
"We've got a good board, so we're strong on and off the field."
