The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's Gleeson's Twin City Harley Davidson to host second Aussie Viclas National Show

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated September 25 2022 - 11:49am, first published September 23 2022 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Zanghellini on his Softail Deluxe Vicla on the Bolte Bridge in Melbourne. Mr Zanghellini is the co-founder of the Aussie Viclas National Show and Shine coming to the Border in December. Picture by Graham Collie Photography

Custom lowrider motorbikes with candy metallic paint, heaps of chrome and engraved parts will be showcased on the Border later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.