Custom lowrider motorbikes with candy metallic paint, heaps of chrome and engraved parts will be showcased on the Border later this year.
The Aussie Viclas National Show and Shine will return in December, to be held Lavington's Gleeson's Twin City Harley Davidson.
Show co-founder John Zanghellini, a "born and bred Wodonga boy" who now lives on the Mornington Peninsula, is part of a community of people with a passion for lowrider motorbikes.
"They're not your everyday motorbike," he said.
"This is a family friendly community with people from all walks of life, and everyone from the community is invited to attend."
Vicla is a slang term for a style of motorbike dating back to the 1960s which emerged from the lowrider culture in California.
"This will be the biggest gathering of Vicla themed motorbikes in the world outside of America with people attending the event from all over Australia," Mr Zanghellini said.
A dozen riders will stop by Wodonga on October 13 as a precursor to the show on December 3 and 4.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
