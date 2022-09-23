The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell speaks at Albury Tigers grand final luncheon

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 23 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell on stage with Campbell Brown at the SS&A Club in Albury on Friday. The pair spoke for around an hour and fielded questions from some of the 320 patrons in attendance. Picture by Ash Smith

Sam Mitchell would be happy to see Buddy Franklin lift the premiership cup for Sydney Swans on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.