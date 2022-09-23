Sam Mitchell would be happy to see Buddy Franklin lift the premiership cup for Sydney Swans on Saturday.
But the Hawthorn coach, a former team-mate of Franklin, also has a foot in the Geelong camp ahead of the AFL Grand Final.
Mitchell was speaking to the 320 patrons who attended the Albury Tigers grand final luncheon at the SS&A Club on Friday.
"I've refused to go for any other teams except for my own," Mitchell said.
"But I look at the individuals and I played a lot of footy with Isaac Smith and Lance Franklin and I'll be cheering for both of those two individually.
"I think what Lance has done in the game has been fantastic so I wouldn't be unhappy if he got another one."
Mitchell addressed the challenges of senior coaching at the end of his first season in charge since succeeding Alastair Clarkson in the Hawks hotseat.
"It's very different (to being an assistant)," Mitchell said.
"There's a lot of stakeholders. You've got all of the players and football department staff but you've also got 80,000 members, a new women's team, the board and your administration.
"There's just so many people who wear the Hawthorn badge and you need to be good at time management and making sure you spend the right amount of time on the right things.
"There's a lot of things outside of just coaching that has taken a lot of time and I'll continue to master my craft as a coach."
Mitchell insisted the future health of the AFL depended on looking after clubs in regional areas.
"Every Christmas, as far back as I can remember, I've been at Corowa having a waterski and spending a bit of time with the Taylor Duryeas of the world, running around the ovals - they've always got great facilities - and spending time with the people that are up here," Mitchell said.
"I think community footy is the lifeblood of the game and without that, the AFL would be nowhere near the powerful force it is today."
Jacob Koschitzke, the former Murray Bushrangers and Albury player, is one such example on Hawthorn's list and Mitchell is confident the 22-year-old has a bright future in the game.
"Kosi's got an enormous work ethic and desire to improve," he said.
"Physically, he's a great athlete and we want to make sure we can find the best position for him and get the best out of him in every way.
"He was a bit limited in his pre-season last year with his shoulder surgery but I'm looking forward to seeing how he progresses over the next few months."
A significant chunk of the proceeds from Friday, which included a popular auction, will be donated to Boys to the Bush.
Since its inception eight years ago, the grand final luncheon has raised more than $250,000 for charity.
