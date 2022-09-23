Yarrawonga turned back the clock and hosted a grand final parade on Friday, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League deciders.
The Pigeons will meet Wangaratta in both the senior football and A grade netball deciders at Lavington Sportsground on Sunday.
The first team through to the senior football grand final hosted a parade in its town or city around a decade ago, with Albury and Yarrawonga both hosting the events during their record-breaking six-year run between 2009-2014.
While the parade is no longer officially part of the Ovens and Murray's celebrations, the Pigeons opted to host their own and, once again, it proved an enormous success.
"Belmore Street was alive with blue and white and the street jammed packed to cheer on their three teams vying for premiership glory," delighted president Ross Mulquiney declared.
"Also part of the parade was Mulwala 1st XVIII and Tungamah's 3rd XVIII premiership teams, alongside our seniors, reserves and A Grade Pigeons' outfits, a whole community together and a sight to behold."
