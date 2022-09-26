Dean Incher would have to say his black and tan Kelpie, Rafa, really is man's best friend.
The Adaminaby trainer made it back-to-back wins on 2019 to take out the prestigious Murray Valley Yard Dog Championships at the Henty Machinery Field Days last week.
Dean and Rafa won the final on 185 points, closely followed by Shane Maurer, of Stockinbingal, with Stuart on 177 points and Michael Hedger, of Rocky Plain, with Trapper in third on 176 points.
IN OTHER NEWS
The trial drew almost 200 entries and was run over the three days of the Henty Machinery Field Days from September 20 to 22 under judge Matt Brindley.
Mr Incher said to win Henty twice in a row was special with the seven-year-old dog by a homebred Wik Wak sire out of a Tumut Valley bred bitch.
"I had the right dog on the day - it was a big effort by him and I'm pretty proud of him," he said.
"He has a few pups on the ground and they are shaping up alright."
Meanwhile, in the Hypro Sheepdog Trial, Mick Hudson, of Cobar, and his dog MGH Rabbit emerged from the finals to win on 276 points.
It was also a back-to-back win for Hudson from 2019 when he won with Ritchies Finn who placed third in 2022 on 260 points.
Mr Hudson placed second with Daisy on 274 points while Peter Oxley, Orange, was fourth with Caesar on 257 points, John Perry, Bredbo, fifth with Joe on 251 points.
Filling the placings were Paul Elliott, of Henty, with Briskett in sixth on 225 points, Paul Darmody, with Marlin on 222 points in seventh and in eighth Brett Smith, of Cowra, with Devil on 173 points.
Mr Hudson said the six-year-old Rabbit had had one litter of pups but had managed to win the Queensland championships and Central West Championships.
"Genetics plays a major part - her father represented Australia six times," he said.
"We have 30,000 acres at Nymagee and muster goats, cattle and sheep, and do a lot of mustering goats on a share basis for farmers."
Mr Hudson left Henty bound for the Supreme Australian Championships.
"The sheep were tough here and there was a lot of strong competition..." he said.
"It's exposing our sport to a massive crowd at Henty - it's good for the sport and the people."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.