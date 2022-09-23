Wangaratta starts favourites against Yarrawonga in Sunday's grand final in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The pair has met three times this season.
Yarrawonga stunned the Pies in round 10, ending their nine-match winning streak.
It's been the Pies only loss this year.
The home team overcame an injury-hit Wangaratta, which lost three players during the game, including pacy defender Mat Grossman with a broken arm.
The Pies bounced back with a 21-point win in round 18.
Neither side could move from the top two.
And the duo produced a crackerjack in the second semi at Corowa's John Foord Oval a fortnight ago.
Both teams held 19-point leads at one time, but it was Wangaratta which held for a five-point thriller.
Incredibly, Yarrawonga has named boom recruit Michael Gibbons in the reserve grade grand final against Wangaratta Rovers.
Gibbons suffered a hamstring injury on September 3.
