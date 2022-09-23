The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury police seek help to find Laurie Harris, who has arrest warrant

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 23 2022 - 9:05pm, first published 9:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Harris is wanted by Albury police. Picture supplied

Albury police are seeking help to find a man with a warrant out for his arrest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.