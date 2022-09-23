Albury police seek help to find Laurie Harris, who has arrest warrant

Albury police are seeking help to find a man with a warrant out for his arrest.
Laurie Harris was due to appear in Albury Local Court on Friday.
An arrest warrant was issued for Harris, who is known to frequent Albury and Lake Cargelligo
"If you have any information please contact Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a police spokesman said.
