Pair escape injury after being trapped in ute for an hour after rollover

Two people have escaped serious injury after being trapped inside their utility for an hour.
Emergency services were called to Jerilderie-Urana Road, about six kilometres from the Newell Highway, about 3.45pm on Friday.
The utility, which had been towing a trailer, rolled, leaving a man and woman stuck inside the vehicle.
They were freed about 4.40pm and only sustained minor injuries.
They were taken to hospital and emergency workers cleared the car and trailer from the road.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The incident occurred as police in NSW and Victoria run road safety operations.
Double demerit points are being enforced in NSW.
"As always, our focus remains the safety of the community across the state, and we want everyone to reach their destinations safely and without tragedy," NSW Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said.
"Our message is to take your time, drive to the weather conditions and respect other road users."
Several roads on the Border and surrounds have also been flooded after heavy rainfall on Friday night.
Drivers are urged to avoid floodwater.
