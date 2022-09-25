The Border Mail
Ovens and Murray grand final coverage from Lavington Sports Ground

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 25 2022 - 4:27am, first published 3:40am
Yarrawonga and Wangaratta's players line up ahead of the grand final.

We've had a Welcome to Country and the National Anthem and now it's time for the senior grand final between Wangaratta and Yarrawonga. Let's do this!

Sports Journalist

