We've had a Welcome to Country and the National Anthem and now it's time for the senior grand final between Wangaratta and Yarrawonga. Let's do this!
Yarrawonga held off a fast-finishing Wangaratta Rovers to claim their third reserve grade premiership in a row.
The Pigeons, who won flags in 2018 and 2019, successfully defended their crown although they were pushed hard by a Hawks side chasing their first title for 15 years.
Rovers trailed by 14 points at three-quarter-time and had a glut of chances to hit the front in the final term but kicked 0.7 before Yarrawonga made them pay with a goal at the other end.
It proved to be the only major of a one-sided final term and it was no surprised to see the Hawks players flat out on the turf when the final siren sounded.
Wangaratta produced a huge finish to defeat Corowa-Rutherglen in a thrilling thirds grand final at Lavington Sports Ground.
The Pies were 15 points down at three-quarter-time but proceeded to set up camp inside forward 50 and simply had too much for the Roos in a frantic finale.
After losing their last three grand finals, the Magpies players and supporters were understandably jubilant to claim their first premiership at this level since 2015.
Wangaratta got off to a flying start, kicking the first three goals of the game and spending plenty of time in their forward half.
But majors either side of quarter-time lifted the Roos, who booted 5.3 to 2.2 in a dominant second term to take the lead at the main break.
They held a 15-point lead at three-quarter-time but came under enormous pressure from the Magpies in the final term and Wangaratta got home by four points.
Joe Berry and Jayden Adamo kicked two goals apiece for the Pies, while Corowa-Rutherglen's Jedd Longmire was best on ground.
Plenty of spectators are here early ahead of the thirds grand final, which starts at 9am.
Corowa-Rutherglen are chasing their first premiership since 2000 and are riding a wave of momentum having snuck into fifth spot on the final day of the home-and-away season.
But opponents Wangaratta aren't lacking motivation themselves, having played in three of the last four grand finals at this level and lost them all.
Good morning and welcome to Lavington Sports Ground on grand final day for the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League.
The sun is shining and the oval looks in magnificent condition, ready for the last and most important games of the season in senior, reserve and third-grade football.
Up on the netball courts we've got four grand finals coming up with premiers to be crowned in A, B and C-grade as well as the under-17 competition.
Eight of the league's 10 clubs are represented on the big day and we're expecting a bumper crowd as O and M grand finals return to our calendar for the first time since 2019.
To get you in the mood, read about why Wangaratta siblings Joe and Liv Richards are hoping for change of fortunes today and what makes this grand final so different for Yarrawonga's Beau Seymour.
There's a chance for Corowa-Rutherglen to break a lengthy drought and we hear from netballer Hannah Symes as the 2016 Toni Wilson medallist explains why she's now seeing the game through a different lens.
We'll update this page throughout the day, with full grand final coverage coming your way at www.bordermail.com.au/sport.
