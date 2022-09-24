Rivers rising on Border after heavy rainfall, increased dam releases

Drivers are being urged to avoid floodwaters as rivers continue to rise in the Border and North East regions.
Dartmouth Dam is spilling with the site listed as being at 100.15 per cent capacity on Saturday morning.
Water from Dartmouth spills into Lake Hume which is releasing increasing amounts of water, with 40,416 megalitres a day being discharged.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 35.6 millimetres of rainfall at Albury Airport on Friday night, with heavy rain starting about 8.30pm.
Flood warnings are in place for the Murray, Kiewa and Ovens rivers, while fast flowing water is occurring in smaller creeks.
The bureau is forecasting a small amount of rain on Saturday and heavier rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.
Between 24 and 55 millimetres is forecast to fall from Monday to Wednesday.
The flood warnings are only at a minor to moderate level.
