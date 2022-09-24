Man fined, must repay cash, after making false workcover claims

A man who fraudulently claimed WorkCover payments has been hit with a fine and ordered to give the cash back.
David Goodall, 53, had worked full-time as a truck driver.
He was involved in a crash in November, 1998, and developed post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, and began claiming weekly payments.
As part of his medical treatment, he would see a psychologist.
But concerns were raised when Goodall continued to claim a travel allowance to see the doctor well past the psychologist's retirement in August, 2016.
Goodall's matter was investigated and he was charged after claiming financial reimbursements for attending 16 consultations that never took place, at a total of $1824.
The Howlong man has pleaded guilty to a fraud-related offence in the Wodonga Magistrate's Court, with another similar charge withdrawn.
"Has the money been repaid?" magistrate Anne Goldsborough asked lawyer Zoe Corbett.
Ms Corbett said the allegations against her client had only recently resolved.
She said as a result, the cash was yet to be returned.
"It's been quite a complex matter," Ms Corbett said.
She said her client had been refiling paperwork and accidentally marked the wrong numbers.
The offending, she said, was reckless rather than intentional.
The matter was prosecuted by the Victorian WorkCover Authority, with the court told there was a fine of about $19,000 available for the offence.
Goodall, who has a prior for obtaining property by deception in October, 2016, was fined $1500.
He was also ordered to pay back the money he had obtained.
