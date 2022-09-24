Field days an outstanding success, again

It was sorely missed when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the nation so its return was always going to be eagerly welcomed.
The Henty Machinery Field Days have long been one of the nation's best.
A professional event of the highest order, its reputation has always been as the place to see the best, the latest and the biggest range of everything agricultural.
And because of all these factors and more, it has always drawn the crowds in.
Our return to a pre-pandemic kind of normality meant 2022 had been penciled in some time ago as the year the field days would also return.
If there was any trepidation about how things would go, a confluence of good fortune across Australian agriculture put such concerns to rest.
Firstly, it has been a wet couple of years. In some areas, a lot further north, the rain has been less than welcome given the incredible rain gauge totals.
But in the Border region, the southern Riverina and right down into southern Victoria it has been just about spot on.
Full dams, mud and green paddocks are always sure to bring confidence to a farmer's face. Agriculture though is about a lot more than hunches and promising signs in the sky.
It is a highly professional, technical world, where the latest science is drawn on and highly thought-out methods developed to maximise returns, often within an environmentally sensitive framework.
Indeed, Australian producers are widely considered some of the best and most efficient in the world.
Field days chairman Nigel Scheetz had plenty of the latest statistics to draw on this week in telling that story of vitality and immense ongoing promise.
As he highlighted, Australia's agricultural export earnings have been tipped to reach a record $70.3 billion in 2022-23.
That represents an enormous amount of wealth-creation for our nation, with its significance made even more clear by the fact that this total is almost 50 per cent more it was a decade ago.
It is why the Henty Machinery Field Days truly are so significant for this region and why the event was once again such a success.
