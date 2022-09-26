It's really the only place for the community to get together.- Uranquinty Men's Shed treasurer Ged Madden
More than seven months after it abruptly closed its doors, the beloved social hub of a small Riverina village has finally announced its reopening.
The Uranquinty Hotel, now known as the Quinty Pub, will officially reopen on Friday to a community crying out for the return of its local icon.
Uranquinty Men's Shed treasurer Ged Madden said the pub's extended closure had been "like a drought" for residents. "We have been waiting a long time and we're really thrilled," he said.
Mr Madden has lived in Uranquinty for 28 years, which he said nearly afforded him 'local' status.
For a village whose only services include a pub, a bakery, a petrol station/general store and an incoming pharmacy, the Quinty Pub is more than just a location to sit down with a schooner.
"It's really the only place for the community to get together," Mr Madden said.
"That's our main form of regular income," he said.
With the venue's reopening, the Men's Shed raffle will immediately start up again and Mr Madden said the usual Glenfield Park butcher had been warned an order would come through.
The watering hole underwent major renovations during its closure, with ownership group Golden Crown Hotels spending over $100,000.
With local expectations that the pub would be open many months ago, Mr Madden kept some reservations ahead of the opening day.
"I'll believe it when I see it," he said, laughing.
Golden Crown Hotels executive chef Rory Walker assured next Friday's official opening date.
"We just want to be a be good country, community hotel," Mr Walker said.
Mr Walker also said the revamped hotel would focus on showcasing plenty of live entertainment.
Uranquinty Progress Association president Deb Bewick had one word in response to the re-opening of the pub: "Yay".
"The pub is such an important part of our community," Mrs Bewick said. "Those social connections are immensely important for any community ... and should never be underestimated for the mental health of the community."
The pub's opening coincides with Uranquinty's Folk Festival, held for the 50th time over the October long weekend after a two-year absence.
