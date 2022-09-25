The Border and North East community has descended to Lavington Sports Ground to celebrate Ovens and Murray Football Netball League grand final day on Sunday.
Jhett Broughton, 9, an Auskick participant for two years, and his friend Mia Bocquet, 6, were among the children in the crowd having a kick before the game started.
Jhett said he aspired to play for the AFL side Collingwood when he grew up so he could "mark and kick the goals".
"I'm having a great time so far today," he said.
On the sidelines, children also enjoyed face painting as part of the family entertainment.
Jhett's character was the Joker and Mia was the pink version of Catwoman with while flowers.
Both children were here to see their dads Ash Broughton and Michael Bocquet umpire games.
