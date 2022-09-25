The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Councillor questions logic of NSW government insisting that Rural Fire Service assets belong to shires and cities

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Rural Fire Service truck attends a callout. Under NSW government rules it is a council asset, much to the annoyance of shires and cities across the state.

FORCING NSW councils to have fire trucks listed as assets makes little sense when the same approach is not taken with police cars, a Federation councillor says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.