'Cop ram' case gets delayed, yet again, but next time court says 'it must proceed'

Another adjournment has been made in the sentence committal date of a man accused of ramming a police car in Lavington back in April, 2021.
The committal of Jaydon Mark Moon, also known as Doran, had been expected to proceed in Albury Local Court on two occasions in the past month.
But registrar Wendy Howard has been told, by defence lawyer David Barron, that agreed Director of Public Prosecutions facts had not yet been finalised.
Ms Howard said no further adjournments beyond the next date of October 4 would be allowed, pointing out to Mr Barron how one of the four charge sequences involving Moon had been marked for committal on five occasions.
Charges against the Wodonga man include predatory driving, police pursuit, drug possession and using an offensive weapon to avoid arrest.
