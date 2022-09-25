ALBURY councillors are being advised to approve a proposed childcare centre which has drawn strong objections from nearby residents.
The $584,168 hub for little boys and girls has been earmarked for a block in Sackville Street, not far from the Albury TAFE campus.
First flagged last December and the subject of a community forum in June, the plan has been criticised for being out of place in a residential area as well as on traffic and noise grounds.
A recommendation that is being put to Monday night's council meeting rejects those complaints.
Senior council town planner Robert Duncan declares the development, on a block now occupied by a house, is "appropriate to the context and setting of the site".
"A child care centre is consistent with objectives of the general residential zone, which include provision to enable other land uses that provide facilities or services to meet the day-to-day needs of residents," he states.
"A 24-place child care centre is considered a relatively small childcare centre, and as such it is considered it will have limited external amenity impacts on its surrounds."
In response to concerns about increased traffic, it is estimated the new business would generate an estimated 60 more movements per day across morning and afternoon peak points.
However, Mr Duncan stated, based on average daily traffic and a two per cent annual growth rate, "Sackville Street has in excess of a 40-year life span before reaching capacity".
He also noted three traffic reviews found the "development does not pose an unacceptable risk to traffic safety".
Since the public forum, there had been some changes to the proposal.
They include having a two-metre high acoustic fencing around the rear children's playground, having a vehicle turnaround area in the car park and changing front hard surfaces to a pebble-mix aggregate concrete to improve its blending with the neighbourhood.
A bid to have an illuminated sign is not supported on the basis of the centre operating in daylight hours.
